Berhampur: Around 1,900 kg ganja was seized while being transported in Ganjam district, police said Wednesday.

The ganja, worth around Rs 40 lakh, was seized in the district’s Digapahandi area after police intercepted a van during patrolling Tuesday, they said.

The driver of the van, identified as Biswaranjan Biswal of Khurda district, has been arrested, said SN Murmu, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chikiti.

The ganja, being transported from Mohana area in Gajapati district to Puri, was packed in 60 gunny bags with over 30 kg in each, he said.

“Investigation is in progress to identify those behind the smuggling,” said police.

This is the second major haul of ganja in Ganjam district in a month. Around 800 kg was seized near Dasanapalli chhaka in Aska police station area January 4.

Similarly, around 600 kg ganja was seized in the Gangapur area in Badagada police station limits in October 2019 and another 3,000 kg was recovered in September.

