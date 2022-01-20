Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested an active terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tabia (LeT) and recovered arms ammunition and other incriminating materials from his possession, officials said Thursday.

Police said acting on specific information regarding the presence of a terrorist in Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police along with the Army’s 53 RR and 181 Battalion and CRPF launched a search operation.

“During search operation, an active terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested,” police said.

He has been identified as Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memandar Shopian, and had joined the outfit in the first week of this month

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, two pistol magazines, and 16 pistol rounds have been recovered from his possession.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation has been initiated.

IANS