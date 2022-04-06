Bhubaneswar: ‘Bronze Bust Unveiling Ceremony’ of Late Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) was conducted at Sainik School campus in City, Monday.

Paying tributes to the martyred Captain, Brigadier Vignesh Mahanti, Sena Medal, Commander, Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area (COSA) reiterated the famous lines of Field Marshal Sir Philip Walhouse Chetwode:

“The safety, honour and welfare of your country come first, always and every time; the honour, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next; your own ease, comfort and safety come last, always and every time.”

The Commander motivated the cadets to join the officer cadre of the Armed Forces and said that the supreme sacrifice made by Captain Ashutosh Kumar would surely motivate the young cadets in the school to pursue a career in the Armed Forces.

He urged the cadets to make use of the facilities in the school and transform themselves as good and useful citizens of the country.

The Commander congratulated the school for the success of its two cadets at the SSB Interview and on their being recommended for commissioning into the officer cadre of the Armed Forces.

He desired to see more number of Sainik School Bhubaneswar cadets joining the Armed Forces in near future. Ravindra Bharti and Geeta Devi, the parents of the late Captain and his sister Anshu Kumari were invited from Bihar to attend the function.

The bust of the martyred Captain was unveiled by his parents. The Commander, COSA garlanded the bust. The teachers and batch mates fondly remembered their association with Captain Ashutosh Kumar.

The entire project was financed by the Headquarters Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area as approved by the General Officer Commanding, Headquarters, Madhya Bharat area.

