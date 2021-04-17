Bhubaneswar: Two days after Congress candidate for Pipili bypoll Ajit Mangaraj’s died of COVID-19, his mother too lost the battle against the deadly virus Saturday night.

Khetramani Mangaraj, the deceased leader’s mother, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a Bhubaneswar based private hospital.

According to a source, she was hospitalised well before Ajit’s hospitalisation.

Ajit was busy campaigning in the constituency April 7 when he suddenly complained of breathing problems. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Pipili and then shifted to Apollo Hospital. Later he tested positive for the infection. He passed away April 14 while still undergoing treatment.

While the untimely demise of Pipili’s BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy had necessitated the bypoll, the death of Ajit Mangaraj resulted in postponement of the by-election.

