Bhubaneswar: Late Odia actor Mihir Das’ younger son Aklant Das passed away at late night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar, a source said Wednesday.

As per the source, Aklant was dealing with a liver-related ailment which subsequently led to his untimely demise last night.

His last rites were conducted at Satichaura cemetary in Cuttack, the source informed.

Worth mentioning, Odia film actor Mihir Das passed away January 11, 2022, at the age of 63 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in silver city.

PNN