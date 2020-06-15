Mumbai: The late Sushant Singh Rajput now has an Amul Butter ad tribute. Keeping up with their tradition of creating iconic advertisement about incidents of national and global value, the dairy giants have now created an ad to pay tribute to Sushant.

The new advertisement of Amul captures Sushant Singh Rajput as a Bollywood talent, bringing alive the screen presence and charm he exuded in films such as “Kai Po Che!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Sonchiriya” in animation avatars.

Lyrics from the song “Ik vaari aa” in Sushant’s film “Raabta”, are used to create the punchline of the ad: “Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara”.

Sushant, who became a household name with his TV show “Pavitra Rishta” before courting Bollywood stardom, was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai a day ago. He was reportedly battling depression. His last rites were carried out on Monday in Mumbai, after the actor’s father reached Mumbai from his hometown Patna.

Industry colleagues Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the funeral.