BHUBANESWAR: On a pleasant Saturday evening, January 11, the denizens of Bhubaneswar made a beeline for Hotel Crown to experience a double dose of laughter and sarcasm as Srijan Kaushik and Devesh Dixit descended on the city to tickle some funny bones.

The show opened with local stand-up comic Priyaranjan Sahoo of The Chain Jokers keeping the audience on the edge of the seats with his set. He talked about daily lifestyle of people ans, especially, married ones.

Devesh Dixit owned the stage as soon as he started his performance. Heis set was a laugh riot which included his take of his relatives’ and parent’s expectations from him and the lifestyle of today’s children.

He also engaged the audience with his views on condition of schools in Uttar Pradesh and other places. He also talked about different kind of drivers one gets to see on the road.

His most hilarious set was the one about the most controversial animal in our country – The Cow. The quick-witted comic kept the audience laughing as he talked about old and new films.

After Devesh’s performance, Srijan Kaushik took centre stage and left the audience holding their sides with laughter through his set that include bits from his popular gigs such as ‘Things Happen to me’ and ‘I Happen to Them’. He also hilariously talked about space problems in Delhi and Mumbai and how people of both cities reacted differently to the situation. He also talked about the Delhi Metro and its weird rules.

This is the first time for Devesh Dixit in Bhubaneswar while Srijan Kaushik had visited the City earlier for a friend’s marriage

Interacting with Orissa POST, Devesh Dixit said, “Presently comedy is in good place now as there is lot more scope for stand-up shows. Now, there are more platforms for it.”

About controversies around comedy, Srijan Kaushik said, “You can’t satisfy everybody. Each person has different taste in comedy so we just have to perform according to situation every time.

The event was organised by BMRT 93, a part of Round Table India, at Hotel Crown here to help raise funds to build a school for underprivileged children.

Ranked as a ‘level-3’ comedian by some of the stand-up artistes, Devesh Dixit believes that this must be a good thing to be honoured with. He is based out of Delhi and his jokes circulate around the everyday life and of course the repercussions of living in a populated city.

His comedy videos such as ‘The Big Bhaang Story’ and ‘Which College You From’ are quite popular too.

Srijan Kaushik was born in Delhi, grew up in Rajasthan, studied in Gujarat and worked in Bangalore. As a single child, raised in a dysfunctional joint family, he had an ideal environment to derive his humour from. Despite life offering a host of scenarios, he still found time to be mundane, as he pursued the dreams of his parents and did his engineering and MBA.

When he is not writing or performing, he can be found procrastinating, day- dreaming, getting intimidated by social media or dreading potential upcoming visits to his doctor. His videos such as ‘Name, Place, Animal & Other Things’, ‘Things Happen to me’ and ‘I Happen to Them’ are very popular on social media platforms.

He has performed at many festivals like Bengaluru Comedy Festival. He has made some corporate firms like E&Y, McKinsey and Airtel laugh to his jokes too.

Rohan Das, organiser and chairman, BMRT 93 said we are organising this event to prepare classrooms in Bhubaneswar for underprivileged children. We have plan to create four classroom four toilets, one mid day meal preparing shed and one hall. We hope to collect more than seven lakh from this fundraising event.

He said that city residents live and work with a lot of stress and comedy is a nice way of releasing that stress. That is the main reason behind organising the event.

The chairman of BMRT 93, said, “Even after 65 years of Independence, millions of Indian children have never been to school. Illiteracy is a self-fulfilling curse that perpetuates the chain of poverty, degradation and child labour. To reach out to this group of underprivileged children, since the year 1996, RTI across the country started adopting projects aimed at providing quality school infrastructure, and then in 1998 this project was formalized and thus born the National Project of Round Table India.”