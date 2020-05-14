Chhatrapur: Ganjam district administration has come up with a unique idea to keep quarantine inmates happy. ‘Laughter camps’ are being organised at most of the quarantine centres. Officials feel this will release the stress the inmates are going through. It will also bring a ‘happy feeling’ in their minds.

So far, sources said that the ‘laughter camp’ project has been quite successful. This is just another plan of the district administration to keep those under quarantine in a good frame of mind. At many centres, yoga training is provided. Others have involved the inmates in gardening. All these have been done to keep the mind occupied. Inmates are also being provided with skill development training.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had earlier posted a tweet in this regard. “Every day we organise innovative programmes and include inmates of quarantine centres here, in order to keep them healthy,” Kulange had tweeted.