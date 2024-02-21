Bhubaneswar: Anasmish Productions’ next project will be a multi-starrer, according to the makers. Mahurat of the movie, titled Chandrabanshi, was held here at Kali Temple in Baramunda area, Tuesday.

Set to release during the Raja festival, the cast of the movie includes Sidhanth Mohapatra, Akash Das Nayak, Sritam Das, Samaresh Routray, Raj Rajesh, Poonam Mishra, Lipsa Mishra, Jasmine Ratha, Usasi Mishra, Smita, Daitari Panda, Aswin Tripathy, Piyush Tripathy, and several others. The movie will be directed by Yash and Sunil and produced by Pritam Sahu. “The film, shooting of which will start Wednesday across Odisha, is inspired by the epic Mahabharata but set in present times,” said Pritam.

Earlier, the title track of the movie was released on the Amara Muzic YouTube channel. Swayam Padhi, Antara Chakraborty, Kuldeep Pattnaik, and Aseema Panda have lent their voices to the songs, while Puspak Parida has written the lyrics. A rap song is written by Kalki Rapper, and Asad Nizam has scored the music. Anasmish Productions’ last three releases are Sesha Rati, Guddu Gangster, and Katak-Sesha Ru Aarambha.