New Delhi: Homegrown smartphone brand Lava International Tuesday launched its new true wireless (TWS) earbuds — Probuds 21 — that is said to offer up to 9 hours of playback time in a single charge.

The new Lava Probuds 21 TWS is priced at Rs 1,499. However, it is currently listed for an introductory price of Rs 1,299 on Lava e-store and Amazon.

“We are thrilled to add another powerful yet affordable product to our TWS portfolio. Probuds 21 are compact, lightweight and equipped with a long battery life which will definitely appeal to the explorer spirit of our customers,” Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International, said in a statement.

The company said that the latest earbuds come with a trendy stem design and 3 months of free Gaana Plus subscription. Under the hood, it houses 12mm dynamic drivers that deliver high definition sound with thumping bass.

Probuds 21 has quick charge technology, which provides 200 minutes of playtime in just 20 minutes charge. The buds are equipped with latest Bluetooth version 5.1 and Wake and Pair technology that offers seamless instant connectivity.

The TWS are designed for strong wireless performance and come with touch control voice assistance for more efficient interaction with Google and Siri. It is IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance and comes with a one year warranty.