Hyderabad: The bone-chilling rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian has sent shockwaves across the country. While netizens have been demanding the rapists to be hanged till death, lawyers have meanwhile decided not to fight the case for the rapists, reports said.

Reports said that the lawyers would refuse to defend the four men accused of the brutal rape and murder of the vet.

Hearings are expected soon after police will formally present charge sheet against the four accused. They have been identified as Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20). All four men are natives of Narayanpet district.

“We have decided that no lawyer will stand up to defend the rape accused as it would be immoral to defend the case,” a lawyer and a member of the Saket District Bar Council, told AFP.

The four men are expected to face charges including rape, murder and kidnapping, with the prosecutor likely to seek the death sentence. The brutality and horrific nature of the attack on the 26-year-old has led to protests over the widespread abuse of women and sex crimes in India.

The victim was found dead under National Highway Bridge Thursday.