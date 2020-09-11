New Delhi: Odisha was placed in the category of ‘Leader’ along with three other states in the second edition of ranking of states 2019 on Support to Startup Ecosystems released by Union Minister of Commerce, Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal Friday.

Odisha has been declared as ‘leader’ in the startup ranking along with Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Bihar. Chandigarh has also been ranked as a ‘leader’ in Category Y. Odisha has been recognised as leader in two reform areas that are institutional leaders and regulatory change champions.

Gujarat has again emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs and Andaman and Nicobar Islands ranked best performer in Union Territories and north-eastern states. The top performers are Karnataka and Kerala.

In 2018 edition, Odisha was ranked among the top performers.

The second edition of the states’ startup ranking was conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with the key objective to foster competitiveness and propel states and UTs to work proactively towards uplifting the startup ecosystem.

According to the ministry, the states’ Startup Ranking Framework 2019 has seven broad reform areas consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed funding support, venture funding support and awareness & outreach.

A total of 22 states and 3 UTs participated in the exercise. To establish uniformity and ensure standardisation in the ranking process, states and UTs were divided into two groups.

While UTs and all states in northeast except Assam are placed in Category Y, all other states and UT of Delhi are in Category X.

Evaluation committees comprising independent experts carried out a detailed assessment of responses across various parameters. Many parameters were involved in getting beneficiaries’ feedback through more than 60,000 calls made in 11 different languages to ascertain the situation at implementation levels.

For the purposes of ranking, states are classified into five categories: Best Performers, Top Performers, Leaders, Aspiring Leaders and Emerging Startup Ecosystems. Within each category, entities are placed alphabetically. States are also recognised as Leaders in 7 reform areas of support to startups.