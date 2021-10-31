New Delhi: Congress leaders Sunday paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary and remembered her lifelong dedication and service to the nation.

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes at Shakti Sthal, and later went to Indira Gandhi Memorial, where he along with Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid homage to the late former PM on anniversary of her martyrdom day.

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, “my grandmother served the nation without fear and her life is inspiration and great example of women power”.

The Congress party also hailed Indira Gandhi for her lifelong dedication and service to the nation. It tweeted: “She represented strength.

She epitomised sacrifice.

She personified service.

A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “World leaders will gather in Glasgow soon. But Indira Gandhi was ONLY PM, other than the host, to attend 1st UN Conference on Environment, Stockholm, in 1972. She made a historic speech & created huge impact. She walked the talk on environment. We mark her death anniversary today.”

Indira Gandhi was martyred in 1984 when her guards opened fire on her on this day, when she was the Prime Minister of the country.