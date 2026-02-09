Angul: True leadership is not born in comfort but forged in struggle, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Sunday while addressing a public gathering at Pabitranagar, Kaniha block in Angul.

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of a statue and a museum dedicated to freedom fighter and former Deputy Chief Minister of the state late Pabitramohan Pradhan on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, Kambhampati said that Pabitranagar was not merely a geographical location but a land of sacrifice, courage, and conscience.

He said the soil of the region had produced one of Odisha’s most valiant leaders, whose life and ideals continue to inspire generations to stand for justice, dignity, and the rights of the common people.

Referring to the newly inaugurated statue and museum, the governor said the memorials were not just structures of stone and brick but living symbols of a life devoted to public service and social transformation.

The museum would serve as a centre of learning for future generations, preserving the legacy of values such as courage, integrity, sacrifice, and commitment to society, he said.

Recalling the role of Pabitramohan Pradhan in the freedom movement, Kambhampati said he led the historic Talcher Prajamandal Movement against the oppressive rule of the Gadajat rulers.

He also highlighted Pradhan’s leadership during the mass protest known as the ‘Hizrat’, during which thousands of people left their homes in protest against injustice.

Describing it as a landmark moral movement driven by people’s power, the governor said these struggles played a significant role in ending autocratic rule and facilitating the integration of Talcher into democratic Odisha.

The governor further said that after Independence, Pradhan continued his public service as a legislator, minister, and deputy chief minister, while remaining deeply connected with the masses.

Highlighting his contribution to education, he said Pradhan’s initiatives helped lay the foundation for a progressive, enlightened, and empowered Odisha.

Also joining on the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that late freedom fighter symbolises the pride, honour, and self-respect of the land and would remain a source of inspiration for generations.

He highlighted Pabitramohan’s life of struggle, political journey, and efforts towards the advancement of education.

The Union Minister also spoke on the National Education Policy 2020, outlining its far-reaching impact, and said coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state were underway, transforming Odisha to lead in technology-driven education.

He urged the youth to take advantage of emerging opportunities and embrace entrepreneurship.

The governor and education minister also attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of PM Shri Pabitra Mohan Government Higher Secondary School.