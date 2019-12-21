While Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy S10 Lite is likely to go official in a few weeks from now, its release date, specifications and price details have been leaked in Germany.

According to a report, the ‘Lite’ variant of the Galaxy S10 could have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display with 2400×1080 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone will sport a centred hole-punch meant for the selfie camera and will run on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage capacity will be expandable via microSD card and up to 1TB. This phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Coming to the camera, the new phone is likely to be equipped with three cameras. The primary camera at the back boasts of a 48-megapixel primary lens with an f/2.0 aperture and optical image stabiliser (OIS) system. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and another 5-megapixel macro lens of f/2.4 aperture will do duty along with the primary camera. The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front side. The report suggests that the sensor of the front camera can tilt a few degrees in any direction and can offset hand movements while clicking selfies.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in three colours: black, white, and blue. It will be priced at 679.99 Euros (Rs 54,000) in European markets.