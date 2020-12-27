Bhubaneswar: Following gathering of huge crowds at regional transport offices (RTO) offices across Odisha, the state government Sunday extended the validity of learner’s license (LL).

According to a notification issued by State Transport Authority (STA), the learner licenses expired/ expiring between March 18, 2020 and December 31, 2020 will be treated as valid till March 31, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Government of India had issued an advisory regarding extension of validity of fitness certificates, permits, driving licenses (DL) and registration certificates among others. Users were given relaxation till December 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, driving license test was cancelled March 18, 2020 and subsequently, slot quota was opened with less strength in RTOs due to COVID-19.

Given limited availability of driving test slots, many people holding learner’s license could not upgrade their license necessitating another extension, a source in STA said.

PNN