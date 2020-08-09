Dharmagarh: In an attempt to end his life, a man set himself on fire after his younger brother died by suicide at Rajmoter village under Dharmagarh police limits in Kalahandi district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Linga Gahir and his elder brother as Rabin Gahir. The latter is struggling for his life at district headquarters hospital, Bhawanipatna.

The duo had an altercation over some family issues Friday night. Linga went out of his house with his cycle Sunday morning and later hanged himself from a tree in his farmland. As he did not return home, family members launched a frantic search for him and finally found his body hanging from a tree.

After coming to know about Linga’s death, Rabin possibly held himself responsible for his younger brother’s death and then poured kerosene over his body and set himself on fire.

He was immediately rescued by family members and rushed him to Dharmagarh government hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Bhawanipatna DHH.

Police have launched an investigation into the case.

