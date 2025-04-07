Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Monday said that a door-to-door survey will be conducted and eligible people who have been left out of Subhadra Yojana’s beneficiaries list will be given financial assistance by the end of this month.

Briefing reporters in Bhubaneswar, Parida said March 31 was the last date for the submission of applications for availing benefits of the scheme and around 1.7 lakh new applications have been received.

Those among the new applicants who are found eligible will get financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana, a scheme for women, by this month-end, she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that more than 1 lakh beneficiaries got the first installment but were deprived of the second installment as they were disqualified due to various reasons, including showing annual income of above Rs 5 lakh in Income Tax returns.

“We have sent a list of applicants to the districts concerned. Now, a door-to-door survey will be conducted to verify the eligibility of these applicants. District administrations have been tasked with identifying the deserving beneficiaries,” she said.

“After completion of the field survey of all the rejected applicants, the third installment will be disbursed and the scheme will reopen for women who turned 21,” she said.

Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women’s welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2024.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women between the age group of 21-60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. So far, more than 1 crore women have been included under the scheme.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two installments of Rs 5,000 each — one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women’s Day March 8.

PTI