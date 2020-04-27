Mumbai: Vinod Khanna was a Hindi film actor who started off his career as a villain but later became a hero.

He was considered as a superstar of the Hindi film industry at one point of time. Vinod was born 6 October 1946 in Peshawar, Pakistan.

He bid goodbye to this world 27 April, 2017 and it was revealed that he had been battling advanced bladder cancer.

Vinod started his career with the film Man Ka Meet (1968). In this film, he played the character of the main antagonist. When Vinod reached home and told his father about the role which he received from Sunil Dutt, his father was so angry that he pointed a pistol at Vinod and said: “if you went into movies, I will shoot you.”

Vinod’s father wanted him to be a businessman.

Vinod is said to be the only actor who took retirement when he was at his peak. He went to Osho’s ashram at Rajneeshpuram Ashram in Oregon, USA.

Vinod was considered to be the biggest rival of Amitabh Bachchan. The two superstars worked together in films like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony.

Vinod was also reported to having an affair with Amrita Singh. However, he later married Geetanjali. Vinod lost his mental balance due to his loneliness after his divorce with Gitanjali and later married Kavita Daftari in 1990. Kavita and Vinod have a son Sakshi and a daughter Shraddha.

Apart from being an actor, Vinod was also a producer and an active politician. He was a member of the BJP and also served as union minister of state for tourism and culture as well as external affairs.

Vinod and Madhuri Dixit’s film Dayavan had an intimate scene between the two. After the film’s release, Madhuri and Vinod were heavily criticized for this scene. At that time Vinod was 20 years older than Madhuri. The film hit the headlines for a kiss scene between the two.