Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, Friday mourned the loss of Piyush Pandey, a Padma Shri recipient, saying he gave Indian advertising its ‘swadeshi’ swagger.

Pandey passed away at the age of 70 after “battling an infection that took a serious turn”, according to advertising agency Ogilvy, where he served as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide.

“Piyush Pandey was far more than just an advertising legend. He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its ‘swadeshi’ swagger,” the Adani Group Chairman posted on the social media platform ‘X’.

— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 24, 2025

The billionaire industrialist further stated that Pandey was a very good friend.

“Like a master batsman, he played every stroke with his heart. Today, India has lost a true son,” Gautam Adani posted.

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, the Adani Group’s business incubator and flagship company, also mourned Pandey’s death.

“Devastated by the passing of my very dear friend Piyush Pandey, the creative genius who shaped Indian advertising into a global powerhouse. His ideas were the industry’s benchmarks and have inspired generations of storytellers. Will sorely miss his warmth and wit,” Pranav Adani posted on the social media platform ‘X’.

Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SxPPUCuf95 — Pranav Adani (@PranavAdani) October 24, 2025

Pandey’s career was a series of iconic campaigns that became a cultural phenomenon. His ad portfolio includes some of the most memorable advertisements in Indian history, like ‘Kuch Khaas Hai Zindagi Mein’ featuring the dancing girl, ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’, and the cute ‘ZooZoo’ characters.

Pandey also spearheaded public service campaigns like the ‘Do Boond Zindagi Ke’ Polio Abhiyaan with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Pandey is survived by his family, his colleagues who became his extended family, and the amazing work that continues to define the heart and soul of Indian advertising.