Mumbai: Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is showing ‘marginal improvement’ and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to a statement shared by the Mangeshkar family.

The statement reads: “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU under treatment of a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani.”

“It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue.”

Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital near her home in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues.

“India’s Nightingale” had tested positive on Tuesday (January 11) after reportedly contracting the virus from one of the house helps.