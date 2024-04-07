Bhubaneswar: Lekhashri Samantsinghar joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) hours after resigning from the primary membership of BJP.

Lekhashri joined Naveen Patnaik-led BJD in the presence of senior party leaders Sasmit Patra and Manas Ranjan Mangaraj at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

In her media address after joining BJD, Lekhashri said, “No change is easy. But as they say, change is the only constant. I gave my 100 per cent to BJP for the last ten years. However, I realised that I cannot serve the people of Odisha by being the part of BJP. Despite hardwork and sincerity, I could not earn the trust of the leadership,” she said.

“I am inspired by the Honourable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s commitment to Odisha and its pride. I thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian and organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Odisha,” she added.

Lekhasri is the second BJP Odisha vice-president after Bhrugu Baxipatra to resign from the BJP weeks before the polls and join the BJD.

In her resignation letter to Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, Lekhasri said that she decided to quit the saffron party having ‘failed’ to earn the trust of the leadership.

It can be mentioned that Lekhashri was not given a ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Odisha.

PNN & Agencies