Simulia:

In contrast to other cash crops that require high input costs, farmers can earn high returns with lemon farming. Surendra Kumar Senapati, 65, of Simulia block in Balasore has proved this.

“I can manage my expenses from this farming,” Senapati asserted.

He has raised lemon trees on nine acres of land near his house at Kainisi village in Kanheibindha panchayat. The farmer first began paddy cultivation on his nine acres of farmland.

Senapati recalls his initial days. His father Upendra and uncle Sudarshan had raised some lemon saplings.

Now, they have grown up and their number is 300. In December, lemon trees have blossoms. In April, lemons are collected and sold.

“Hundred lemons are sold for Rs 100 or Rs 150, depending on the demand. I invest Rs 15,000 every year towards maintenance and get Rs 80,000 in return,” he added.

Senapati also raised some inter crops like chilli and plantain.

“There are certain rules for lemon farming. People from outside should not be allowed. I myself collect lemons and sell to traders. However, at times, some labourers are allowed for work.”

He has married off three daughters and two sons. “Now, I have no financial burden. Whatever I earn from lemon farming is sufficient for me,” Senapati added.

Unemployed youths should take up such income-generating farming and make profits, he observed.

PNN