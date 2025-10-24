Keonjhar: Suspicion of wildlife poaching in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district has again started doing the rounds after a joint team arrested two persons and seized a leopard hide from their possession in neighbouring Keonjhar district Thursday.

The accused were identified as Rabindra Tudu, 40, a resident of Asanabani village under Patana block and his brother-in-law Manua Hembram, 46, of Munda Sahi in Judiaghati under Town police limits of Keonjhar district. Both were produced in court Thursday, Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanraj HD said. A case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as part of the 2024–25 OR Case Number 16. Further investigation is underway, forest officials confirmed. The breakthrough came when a joint team of Keonjhar forest and police personnel seized a leopard hide from the house of Tudu at Asanabani village during a raid October 20, following a tip-off by the cyber cell of Keonjhar police.

Authorities suspect the animal may have been killed in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary. During questioning, officials learned that his brother-in-law, Hembram, was involved in the illegal trade of wildlife body parts. Subsequently, a raid at Munda Sahi under Town police limits led to Hembram’s arrest. Forest officials said he is the first person from the Keonjhar Town area to be directly linked to the illegal wildlife trade.

Examination of the duo’s mobile phones revealed multiple videos suggesting their involvement in ivory smuggling and the trade of animal body parts. The seized hide is believed to have come from a 10-year-old leopard suspected to have been killed in the forests of Similipal under Karanjia Wildlife Division. Officials are investigating the involvement of others and the exact location of the leopard’s death, said investigating officer Ashok Das.