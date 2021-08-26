Dhenkanal: Good news for animal lovers! The population of leopards in Dhenkanal district has increased. Wildlife experts have claimed that the number would increase further if steps to ensure their safety and the availability of food in their habitats are taken.

Ten years ago, only one or two leopards were spotted in the jungles of Dhenkanal district. Their appearances were very rare. Then strap cameras were not installed in the jungles. So, it was then believed that the big cats had strayed into the district from neighbouring districts.

Over the years, the forest department has taken a slew of steps to minimise poaching cases and illegal felling of trees. Because of this, the population of wild animals and the forest cover in the district have increased.

From satellite survey in 2015, the district’s forest cover was 1,40,300 hectares. In 2021-22, it has increased to 1,44,561 hectares. The increase in the area of forest has consequently helped increase wild animal numbers.

According to wildlife experts, the increase in the number of wild animals such as deer, boars, barking deer etc will also help increase in big cats’ population.

Anantapur Reserve Forest under Kamakhyanagar western range and Kandhara Reserve Forest under Hindol range have leopards.

Meanwhile, the forest department has started preparation for leopard census. It has also taken a slew of measures to keep a tab on poaching.

Yet, the district has earned notoriety for tiger poaching. Cases of smuggling of big cat body parts including its nails and skins are frequently reported.

In one of such cases, the forest department staff from Kapilas range busted a racket by arresting three persons including a teacher February 7. They were arrested while smuggling skins of two leopards that were poached in Anantapur Reserve Forest under Kankadahada block under Kamakhyanagar western range and sending it to other states.

“The increase in the population of wild animals such as deer, barking deer etc plays a crucial role in increasing the population of tigers. The forest department is taking steps to contain poaching. To get good results, more safety measures are to be taken to protect the reserve forests,” said wildlife expert Arabinda Majhi.

Terming the increase in leopard population a good omen for forests, Rajendra Panigrahi, a member of ‘Jibajantu Kalyan and Thaithan Samiti’ said, “There has been a considerable decrease in poaching cases. The number of wild animals will go up only when they get an atmosphere where they can move freely.”

When contacted, DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said the department is taking every possible step to protect wild animals including the leopards from poachers. “The department is ready to start leopard census and soon it will be started,” he added.

