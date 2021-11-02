Bhubaneswar: Cracking its whip against wildlife criminals, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch Tuesday arrested two persons and seized a leopard skin from their possession from a place near Chatani Bus Stop under Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused have been identified as Ajit Kumar Giri of Palas Bani under Rairangpur police limits and Chandrakant Kurji, a resident of Jagularghara under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Acting on a tip-off on the deal of sale of leopard skin by wildlife criminals from reliable source, the team with the help of Manada Forest Range officials under Rairangpur Forest Division conducted raids at a place near Chatani Bus Stop and nabbed the duo.

During the search, a leopard skin was seized from their possession. It was when the accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of leopard skin; they were arrested and handed over to Rairangapur forest officials for necessary legal action at their end.

Besides the skin, two motor cycles and other incriminating materials were also seized from their occupation.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

The STF has launched a special drive against wildlife criminals. During the last one year, it has seized as many as 19 leopard skins, 10 elephant tusks, two deer skins, five live pangolins and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 39 wild life criminals.

STF is the specialized wing of Odisha Police to curb the organized crime in the State. It’s one of the focus areas is wild life crimes.

PNN