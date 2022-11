Nayagarh: Two leopard skins were seized in Odisha’s Nayagarh district Saturday and one person was arrested, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a place near Kuanria Dam in the Dasapalla police station area was raided and the leopard skins were seized, they said.

One person was arrested, and a case was filed under sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Wild Life (Protection) Act, police said.

PTI