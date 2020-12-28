Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet has decided to include heritage and life history of great sons of Odisha in the school curricula.

“The special life history of our glorious heritage and the life history of our great sons from ancient times till the modern age will find place in textbooks and additional textbooks,” said Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari here Monday.

It will keep their memories alive with every generation and make the future generation learn about their contributions for building a great Odisha, he said.

Odisha has many great personalities who have immensely contributed to art, literature and culture and worked for protection of state’s unique identity, he said. The government decided to conduct various competitions among Class-VII, VIII and IX students on these topics and award the winners. Such students will also be given annual scholarships, Pujari said, adding a committee of eminent persons and educationists will be formed for this.

Similarly, the birthplaces of the legendary persons will be converted to model villages which will inspire the future generations. Their birth and death anniversaries will be celebrated with appropriate honour, he pointed out. The Cabinet has also decided to have Centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s first arrival in Odisha.

To make this memorable, the state government has decided to organize a year-long grand celebration from March 23, 2021, Pujari said. The Cabinet approved the recommendation of the State Law Commission for the enactment of Odisha Repealing Bill 2020 which will repeal 206 Acts enacted between 1974 & 2016.

The panel also approved an amendment to the Odisha Government College Librarians Service Rules, 2017; Odisha Factories & Boilers Inspection Service Rules, 1984 and Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1987.

Besides, the framing of recruitment rules for multipurpose health workers (male & female), Odisha Ayurvedic Drug Enforcement Service cadre and Odisha Geological Service also got the Cabinet nod.