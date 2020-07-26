Rairangpur: A murder convict who has been serving lifer at Rairangpur sub-jail managed to escape from the clutches of the jail authorities.

The man was identified as Daman Marandi of Jharadihi under Bahalda block.

Marandi is afflicted with tuberculosis. The jail officials had taken him to the district headquarters hospital for treatment Friday.

On way back home, Marandi wanted to answer to the call of nature at Kundulia under Bisoi police limits at 5 pm. On getting down from the jail van, he managed to give a slip to the jail staff.

The jail authorities have started a search operation in the area.

Tiring police had arrested him in 2013 following a complaint of murder. He was convicted of the crime by the Rairangpur district session court December 19, 2016.

PNN