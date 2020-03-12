Baripada: The life struggle of Hiramani, a woman of Baripada town, makes an inspiring story. She is synonymous with determination, perseverance and success.

After her marriage, she found herself at the receiving end as her husband was unable to earn enough to keep the pot boiling. Society then did not like a woman venturing out to work for a living like her male counterparts.

However, Hiramani did not care a fig. 20 years ago, with meagre fund, she started the small business of vegetable, tooth twigs and sal leaves in local markets.

With the passage of time, her trade gradually picked up. With this earning, she bought a moped for her commuting convenience.

Now, she earns anything between Rs 700 and Rs 800 a day.

She is a native of Tikarapada under Chuamkhunta block. Ostia market is 5 km from her house. Early in the morning, she goes out for the market, carrying vegetables and other items on her moped.

After selling her items, she returns home in the evening.

Hiramani recalls her day when she started this business. Some of her neighbours dissuaded her from doing such business. But she did not listen to them.

After the death of her husband, she was not disheartened and has since been doing her level best to manage the family.

She has given two daughters in marriage while her son has completed ITI. Locals said, Hiramani was not defeated by the life struggle.

PNN