Keonjhar/Balasore: At least four persons including two elderly persons were killed and two others injured in lightning at various parts of Keonjhar and Balasore districts Tuesday.

Sources said three persons who have been identified as Ballabh Behera, Ganesh Jena and Purna Munda were killed by lightning while they were going to the attain nature’s call outside their home.

The three deceased are from Rampas and Inchol villages under Nandipada police station and Sapua Sahi under Ramachandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district respectively.

Meanwhile, Kartik Mohanty from Gobarghata village under Jaleswar police limit in Balasore district was also killed due to lightning strike while he was working in his farmland. His two other friends who were also working in the same field are suffering from severe injuries. The injured were later admitted to local hospital for treatment.

Similarly, due to lightning, many domestic animals have been killed in these two districts.

Along with this, strong winds uprooted huge trees following which the roads in the districts were blocked affecting vehicular movement.

The rain also affected power supply in several locations after trees fell over electric lines causing them to snap.

PNN