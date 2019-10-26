Bhadrak: A contractual lineman was electrocuted while working near Charampa village in Bhadrak district Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra.

According to locals, Pradeep had climbed atop an electric pole to carry out a repair as part of the effort to restore power supply in the village. The incident took place when someone charged the line allegedly unaware of his presence on the pole.

The shock flung Pradeep to the ground injuring him grievously. He has also sustained burn injuries owing to the shock.

Pradeep was immediately rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he is undergoing treatment.

On being informed, local cops reached the hospital and initiated a probe into the matter.

PNN