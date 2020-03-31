Bhubaneswar: Amid rumours doing rounds suggesting that liquor consumption helps fight off coronavirus, state health department has issued a statement advising people to not believe in it.

The health department said one should not consume liquor to protect themselves from coronavirus. It would do more harm than good as liquor affects immunity adversely.

“‘Social distancing’ is the only way to keep oneself safe from coronavirus. The government has been asking people not to come out unless there is any urgency. Be at home, do some brisk exercises,” advised the health department.

“Alcohol has nothing to protect someone from coronavirus. Steer clear from alcohol, be at home, protect yourself and protect your family,” it added.

The coronavirus positive cases are increasing rapidly across the globe. So is the death toll. Meanwhile, rumours of remedy also continue to pop up every now and then. Consumption of alcohol is one among many such rumours.

PNN