Berhampur: The COVID-19 enforcement team is showing no leniency while dealing with COVID guideline violators in Ganjam district.

A liquor shop in Berhampur municipal area was found violating COVID guidelines. Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the shop Tuesday. The shop owner was also found using banned polythene carry bags.

Berhampur SP Pinak MIshra informed in a tweet that during last 24 hours ending Tuesday 6am, five persons were arrested, five excise cases were registered, challans were issued on 164 vehicles, 28 mask violation cases were detected and 78 litres of liquor seized. A fine amounting to Rs 98,000 was imposed on the violators (vehicles issued with challans-Rs 82,000, mask violators-Rs 5,600 and social distancing norm violators-Rs5,000).

It is believed that strict enforcement of COVID guidelines has bore fruits for Ganjam district as it is already on the path of recovery.

The district reported 35 fresh cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. With this, the district’s tally has gone up to 19,710. But out of them, 19,237 patients have already recovered from the disease. As of now, 247 patients are undergoing treatment. The district reported two death cases Tuesday, taking the toll to 218.

PNN