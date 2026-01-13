ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: With a steadily rising demand for handicraft items, many locally crafted handmade products have found a prominent place at this year’s Sisir Saras Fair being held at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.

While visitors are showing keen interest in purchasing traditional products, Monday (third day) saw the live craft counters grabbing the attention of the audience. A wide range of products is being created live, including wallets, fruit baskets, coasters, dining mats, mirrors, boxes and other household items made from Sabai grass.

Using coconut fibre and colourful wool threads, artisans are producing decorative home items. Handcrafted figures such as crocodiles, deer, elephants, camels, birds and bird nests made from fibre are highly popular among buyers. The live counter of Tumba (dried gourd) craft is witnessing huge footfall.