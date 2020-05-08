Berlin: The Bundesliga football season will restart May 16 after a suspension of more than two months. This was disclosed by the German Football League (DFL) Thursday. Hence sports amid the coronavirus pandemic will once more restart with the football league.

Health protocols to be maintained

The DFL said the season would restart under the terms of a strict health protocol that bans fans from the stadium. Six games will be played Saturday, the day of resumption. It will include the high-profile Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. League leaders Bayern Munich face Union Berlin in one of two games Sunday while one more will be played on Monday.

“The interest (globally) is big. I see reports from across the world that we are the first major league to return. It is important for sports to start,” DFL CEO Christian Seifert said. “This is only possible because we live in a country with one of the most modern health systems,” he added.

Financial lifeline for German clubs

Seifert was speaking by video conference after a meeting with representatives of first and second division Bundesliga clubs, Thursday. The meeting took place after Germany government’s decision Wednesday to give the green light for the Bundesliga to restart. The decision will certainly throw a financial lifeline to the cash-strapped clubs.

Seifert said there would be no Friday match in the first week. This is because the government’s order which said play will resume in the second part of May. “Friday the 15th is not in the second half of the month,” Seifert said.

Bayern, chasing an eighth successive Bundesliga title, currently lead the table with 55 points from 25 games. They are four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund with RB Leipzig third on 50. There are nine rounds of matches left to play this season.

UEFA happy

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the return of football in Germany and wished everyone involved every success.

“It is great news that the German authorities have agreed that the Bundesliga can return,” he said. “This is a huge and positive step to bringing optimism back to people’s lives. It is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning. I am confident that Germany will provide a shining example to all of us in how to bring football back into our lives,” said Cefarin.

COMPLETE ISOLATION

All teams will have to go into a seven-day training camp in complete isolation before May 16. Players will be tested before their inclusion in the camps to reduce the risk of any infection.

About 300 people, including players, staff and officials, will be in and around the stadiums during matchdays.

“The matches will feel different. After the first match day we will all know why we prefer games with fans,” Seifert said. “But that is the framework we have to operate in,” he added.

Reasons for restarting Bundesliga

The DFL is desperate to finish the season by June 30 to be contractually in compliance with sponsors and broadcasters. This is because more than 100 players’ contracts are running out on that date. The DFL has warned any further delay could be ‘existence-threatening’ for some clubs. “The season finale will take place at the end of June,” Seifert informed, with June 27-28 as a likely date.

Germany has reported more than 166,000 infections and over 7,000 deaths and officials said Thursday. They added that the coronavirus crisis was far from over. However, the country slowly is reopening its economy and trying to get life back to normal.

Agencies