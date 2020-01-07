Keen contest expected at Indore T20I game

Indore: With the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka being washed out at Guwahati, the attention has shifted to the Holkar Stadium here. The ground is expected to be fully-packed and those who are keen to watch it on television can do so on the various channels of Star Sports. It is expected to be a humdinger as Sri Lanka will aim to end their barren run against India. They have not won a bilateral series against the Men in Blue in more than a decade.

Match Live 7.00pm onwards on Star Sports channels.

Captains: Virat Kohli (India); Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Agencies