Cairo: Egypt’s football superstar Mohamed Salah has arrived in Gabon to join the Pharaohs for their World Cup qualifying match Sunday. This information was given Saturday by the Egyptian Soccer Association. The association said in a brief statement that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has joined the Egyptian team in preparing for Sunday’s game in Franceville.

The 29-year-old Salah missed the Pharaohs’ 1-0 win September 1 over Angola in Cairo. It happened after Liverpool refused to release him because of coronavirus restrictions. Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny also missed the game against Angola.

Egypt is among the countries on Britain’s coronavirus ‘Red List’. So the two players had the gone to Cairo would have been required to quarantine upon their return. In the process they would have missed two Premier League games each. However, it would not be required when Salah returns from Gabon.

Elneny did not travel to Franceville. He will miss the game against Gabon because of a muscle injury sustained during training Thursday, the association said in a separate statement.

Salah was the first Egyptian player to become a Premier League champion after joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma. Liverpool are seeking to strike a new deal to keep Salah with the club.

The Egyptian has twice won the Premier League’s ‘Golden Boot’ award. He had tested positive for the virus during a visit to Cairo in November, where he attended his brother’s wedding. At the time, he was to join the national team for its game against Togo.