Mumbai: Actress Lizaa Malik followed different diet charts for her role in the web series Who’s Your Daddy?

“My character has three parts if I can put it like that. I play a Punjabi housewife. For that, I had to put on a bit of weight and you can see that in the face as well. It’s a little full,” she said.

Then she gets separated and becomes “leaner, fitter”. “I had to cut down on carbs and stick to high protein during that transformation. There is another part and the physical requirements were specific for that. It’s a surprise for all,” she shared.

“Who’s Your Daddy?’ also stars Rahul Dev.

Speaking about his role, Rahul shared: “As an actor my journey started with the film ‘Champion’, and my portrayal of Nazir as the anti-hero was received well.”

“A number of anti-hero roles followed, with some notable exceptions in Awara Paagal Deewana, Asoka and ‘Indian’. A chance at comedy was rare until Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan,” he added.

Now he is part of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series, which has a dilli style humour.

“The idea of one of the leads, in a story about a crazy Punjabi family placed in Delhi sounded interesting. Within the scope of the screenplay, which takes liberty, I have tried to approach the character of Prem Singh Barnala organically. For instance integrating colloquial Punjabi with my spoken lines to make the character more believable and real. In the process, evolving and finding his way,” he said.