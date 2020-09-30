New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani , who spearheaded the Ayodhya movement, Wednesday hailed the acquittal of 32 accused, including him, by a special CBI court in December 6, 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Advani, who appeared in the court through video conferencing, welcomed the court order and said, “The judgment vindicates my personal and BJP’s belief and commitment towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.”

“I am grateful to my party workers, leaders, saints, and all those through selfless involvement and sacrifices gave me strength and support during the Ayodhya movement,” Advani said in a statement.

He also thanked the party leaders, seers and his legal team for the joint efforts, which led to the foundation laying ceremony in Ayodhya for the temple. He said he looks forward to the construction of a grand and beautiful Ram Temple.

The Special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992, acquitted all the 32 accused on Wednesday saying it was spontaneous and not a planned move.

Those acquitted in the case that lasted 28 years include former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, among others.

Former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar and Hindu leader Sadhvi Ritambhara, who were among the accused present in court, said: “Sab Ramji ki kripa hai (All is Ram’s blessings)”.

As soon as the court announced the acquittal of the accused, jubilation broke out outside the court. In Ayodhya and Lucknow, supporters of the leaders celebrated the verdict.

IANS