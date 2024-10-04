Jammu: India Capitals came agonisingly close but couldn’t cross the finish line in their fifth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024, narrowly missing by five runs against Konark Suryas Odisha in a low-scoring thriller at the Maulana Azad Stadium here Friday.

After winning the toss, India Capitals opted to bowl first, making three changes to their lineup. In a disciplined bowling display, Iqbal Abdulla was the standout performer, taking three wickets for just 16 runs in his four overs, dismantling Konark Suryas’ top order early.

Abdulla’s impact was felt as he bowled opener Richard Levi for just one in the second over and followed up by dismissing Jesse Ryder (3 off 10) in his next over, leaving Konark in trouble at 13/2 after four overs.

Kevin O’Brien and Dilshan Munaweera then steadied the innings with a crucial 77-run partnership off 75 balls. Though they kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and the occasional boundary, the scoring rate remained below par. Munaweera (33 off 44) was finally dismissed by Abdulla in the 16th over, as the spinner claimed his third wicket to restrict Konark’s progress.

O’Brien, however, held firm, scoring an unbeaten 55 off 46 balls to boost Konark Suryas to a total of 127/4 at the end of 20 overs. Dhawal Kulkarni also impressed with figures of 1-22 in his four overs.

Chasing 128, India Capitals faced early pressure when their impact substitute, Dwayne Smith, was bowled for a duck by Diwesh Pathania in the first over. Skipper Ian Bell (10 off 13) promoted himself up the order but was dismissed by Kevon Cooper, leaving India Capitals struggling at 12/2 inside four overs.

Faiz Fazal (9 off 22) and Bharat Chipli tried to rebuild, putting together a 43-run partnership, but with runs hard to come by, Fazal was caught behind just before the halfway mark, leaving the Capitals at 55/3.

Ben Dunk briefly provided hope with a boundary but fell quickly for nine to Yusuf Pathan, who then orchestrated Ashley Nurse’s run out for two. By the 14th over, India Capitals were reeling at 71/5, needing 57 runs off 36 balls.

Bharat Chipli fought valiantly to keep India Capitals in the contest, smashing consecutive sixes off Pravin Tambe to complete his half-century. However, wickets continued to tumble at the other end, as Iqbal Abdulla (4 off 7) and Colin de Grandhomme (5 off 4) were dismissed cheaply, pushing India Capitals to 105-7 at the end of 18 overs, with 23 runs still required from the final 12 balls.

Despite Chipli’s unbeaten 61 off 48 balls, including three sixes, Konark’s bowlers held their nerve. The Capitals could only muster five runs in the penultimate over, leaving too much to do in the final six balls. India Capitals ended their innings at 122/7, falling five runs short of the target, giving Konark Suryas Odisha a hard-fought victory.

The Capitals will next face the Manipal Tigers on October 7 at the same venue.

IANS