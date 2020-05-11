Beijing: A local official was sacked Monday for poor management in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. This development came after six new infections were reported in the COVID-19 epicentre. Wuhan had remained virus free for over 30 days, the state-run media reported Monday.

Complacent official

Zhang Yuxin, the secretary and member of the Changqing Street working committee of the ruling Communist Party of China, was sacked. The new coronavirus cases emerged in the Sanmin residential community in Wuhan, the ‘Xinhua’ news agency reported. The Sanmin residential community is under the jurisdiction of Changqing Street.

Poor management

Zhang was sacked for his poor management of the closing-off and control of the residential community. It had previously reported 20 COVID-19 cases, ‘Xinhua’ said. Five cases were reported Sunday, while one Saturday in Wuhan. The city remained free from infections for 35 days.

Hubei province, which has a population of over 56 million, was kept under lockdown from January 23 to contain the virus. It was lifted March 24. Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, lifted the lockdown April 8.

COVID-19 risk downgraded

Meanwhile, China has downgraded the COVID-19 risk levels in all regions signalling its containment. The country has almost returned to normalcy with business and factories resuming their operations. However they are following government directives with warnings not to be complacent.

China opened Monday its most prominent theme park, ‘Shanghai Disneyland’, with anti-virus controls. Gyms and other entertainment centres are also being gradually opened up.

Total tally

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including seven imported ones, were reported Sunday. It took the total number of cases in the country to 82,918. More than 4,000 people have died of the disease in China, but many have said that the figures are fudged.

PTI