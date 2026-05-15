Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday hailed their talks as “historic” and “landmark”, as the American leader wrapped up his three-day visit on a high note, but no deals on any contentious issues were announced.

Both Presidents, who held several rounds of talks covering a range of global issues, including the Iran war and bilateral trade frictions, concluded their discussions with a private meeting at Zhongnanhai, the well-guarded compound in Beijing where top leaders reside.

Trump and Xi walked and talked at the well-curated compound, occasionally stopping to admire the trees and flowers in the garden.

Trump described his trip to China as “very successful and unforgettable.”

“It is captivating the attention of the world. The two sides agreed on many things, made many deals, and worked out many issues,” he said, according to a Chinese official readout.

“This is good for both countries and the world. President Xi is my old friend, and I have a lot of respect for you, and we have forged a good relationship. The US-China relationship is very important, and it will definitely get better and better. I wish to keep this kind of sincere and deep discussion with President Xi. I very much look forward to welcoming President Xi in Washington,” he said.

Noting that Trump’s visit was a “historic” and “landmark” one, Xi said the two sides had set a “new vision” of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.

“We have agreed on a new vision of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, and reached important common understandings on keeping economic and trade ties stable, expanding practical cooperation in various fields, properly addressing each other’s concerns, and enhancing communication and coordination on international and regional issues,” Xi said, without disclosing details.

“President Trump wants to make America great again, and I am committed to leading the Chinese people to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said, drawing a parallel to each other’s vision for their countries.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, Xi said.

Xi said the leaders had established “a new positioning for the constructive, strategic and stable relationship” between the world’s two largest economies.Â

Both leaders also held talks on Thursday, during which Xi warned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger “clashes and even conflicts” between the two countries, the Chinese state media reported.

According to a readout of their meeting issued by the White House, Trump invited Xi and his wife to the White House on September 24, as both leaders agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, in his daily briefing to the media, parried questions about details of the common understanding reached by the leaders on contentious issues.

On the White House’s assertion that China agreed to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Guo said,Â “There is no point in continuing this conflict, which should not have happened in the first place. To find an early way to resolve the situation is in the interest of not only the US and Iran, but also the regional countries and the rest of the world.

“It is important to steady the momentum in easing the situation, keep to the direction of political settlement, engage in dialogue and consultation, and reach a settlement on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues that accommodates the concerns of all parties.”Â

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, following the launch of the US-Israeli attacks on February 28.

It is important to reopen the shipping lanes as soon as possible to respond to the call of the international community and jointly keep the global supply chains stable and unimpeded, he said.

He said it is important to reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, enable peace and stability to return to the Middle East and Gulf region at an early date, and lay the foundation for building a sustainable security architecture for the region.

To questions about Xi-Trump understanding or agreement to purchase US oil in the future during the China-US leaders’ summit, Guo said China is willing to work with all parties to jointly safeguard global energy security and the stability of industrial and supply chains.

Asked about any understanding reached between the two leaders on China supplying the precious rare-earth metals to the US, Guo said China has always been committed to maintaining the stability and security of global industrial supply chains.

China has restricted the export of the rare-earth metals needed to manufacture everything from phones to aircraft in retaliation for the high tariffs imposed by Trump on Chinese goods.

Asked if any agreement was reached on the US permitting export of semiconductor chips to China, he said Beijing has repeatedly stated its principled position.

This is the first visit to China by a US president in nine years. Trump himself was the last US president to visit China in 2017.