Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Ama Sahara’ mobile App and ‘Swachha Sahara Odisha’ web App Monday on the occasion of Local Self Government Day.

As part of the 5T mandate, these Apps have been designed to provide citizen-centric services in urban areas in the state, said a press release issued by Housing and Urban Development department.

With the launch of web App, Urban Local Bodies will be able to submit utilisation certificates online which will bring better fiscal management opportunities. A handbook on sanitation which is a compendium of imported notifications, letters and guidelines issued by the Department was also released by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 150 Micro Composting Centres and 50 Material Recovery Facilities established for solid waste management, on this occasion. He also laid foundation stones of 51 Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants through video conferencing, in order to ensure larger coverage of this facility across all cities and towns in Odisha.

Keeping in view the constant endeavour of the State to engage community-based organisations for better management of sanitation facilities the Chief Minister handed over the management of four Septage Treatment Plants of Rourkela Municipal Corporation, Angul, Balasore and Dhenkanal municipalities to Mission Shakti groups.

Patnaik felicitated Berhampur Municipal Corporation, Paradip, Joda, Barbil, Dhenkanal, Rajgangpur, Vyasanagar, Choudwar municipalities including Kotpad notified area council (NAC), for their exemplary performances in the Swachh Sarvekshan 2020.

He lauded the successful efforts of the civic bodies in keeping the cities clean as well as steps taken by them in the management of solid and liquid waste. Chief Minister praised Sanitation warriors for their relentless and dedicated efforts during COVID-19 outbreak.

PNN