Bhubaneswar: On occasion of completion of two years of ‘Mo School’ campaign, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday launched the ‘Mo School’ mobile phone application at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

According to the newsletter released by Patnaik, the application can connect the alumni of these schools and community members for upgradation of schools.

The Chief Minister called upon the alumni and the larger community of Odisha to join the Mo School campaign to create a healthy education system which can help in achieving the transformational goals of the state.

Patnaik said, “An institution’s alumni are key to its growth. And no one is likely to be more concerned and caring for an educational institute than its former students. It is this value that led to our Mo School initiative. Its unprecedented success over the last two years has vindicated our belief.”

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s alumni. A sense of pride needs to be instilled in our present students. The example of Mo School will be an ideal way of doing so. I call upon everyone to take upon the responsibility of Mo School as a duty for future generations,” he added.

PNN