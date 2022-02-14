Kujang: A discussion was held Sunday between the villagers and the district administration vis-a-vis the JSW ISP project at the Dhinkia Panchayat office.

JSW has been able to win the trust of people in Dhinkia Panchayat, epicenter of the earlier protests for POSCO project, within a very short span, said a company spokesperson.

The attractive R&R package and planned employment drive prior to setting up of the plant have been instrumental in winning the trust of people, it was learnt.

A group of villagers under the leadership of Nirbhay Samantray met the district administration Saturday to discuss expectations of people from the project.

PNN