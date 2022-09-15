Purusottampur: Locals and family members of Purnachandra Nahak (42) of Ramsa village under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam who was hacked to death by some miscreants allegedly over political enmity, Tuesday, staged protests and blocked a road for hours Wednesday. They demanded immediate arrest of the people involved in the crime and stern action against them. Purna Chandra Nahak was the husband of Minati Nahak, who had lost in the panchayat polls held in February this year in the state. Minati had contested for the post of a Samiti member from Rushipur panchayat under Purusottampur block in this district. Purnachandra was attacked by five assailants at around 11.00 am in the morning while he was on his way to this city for some work. The miscreants waylaid him at an isolated place near Regidi Square close to Chandipadar village and hacked him with swords and other sharp weapons.

A profusely bleeding Purnachandra was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Acting on a complaint lodged by Minati, police started an investigation and seized a mobile phone, a bike, a pair of slippers and a blood-stained sword from the crime spot. A forensic team and sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service. Minati alleged that the incident was a case of pre-planned murder. She said that since her defeat, her main rival had lodged false complaints with the police against her husband. She stated that Purnachandra had got bail from the Orissa High Court in June.

As the body reached the village after post mortem Wednesday, the members bereaved family and locals staged protests and blocked the BudhambaPurusottampur road by laying the body on the road. Agitating people alleged that Purnachandra was murdered due to political enmity. They demanded immediate arrest of culprits and police protection to his family members.