Baisinga: Strong resentment is brewing among people of north Odisha, particularly in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, against the state government’s alleged step-motherly attitude towards the Baisinga-Rupsa road, which is considered the lifeline for the people of both districts.

Mayurbhanj MP Bishweswar Tudu has sent a letter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and gave him a proposal to convert the road into four-lane national highway (NH).

The length of the Baisinga-Rupsa road is only 12 km, but it connects the people with many important places. As the government is not considering steps for repair of the road, its condition is turning from bad to worse with each passing day.

BJD leader Prathi Brundaban and locals demanded the Union ministry and the NHAI to convert the road into NH and expand it into a four-lane road.

Prathi said it is important to convert the 12km road, which starts from NH-18 flyover at Baisinga and ends at NH-60 flyover at Rupsa, into NH.

A memorandum regarding the upgradation of the road into NH was already submitted to the NHAI and the Union ministry, added Prathi.

The ministry has assured the locals to look into the matter.

A leader of BJP and sarpanch of Purnia panchayat alleged that several memorandums on behalf of locals have been submitted to Betonati PWD department’s sub-divisional officer Vijya Kumar Panda, for the repair and expansion of the road, but to no avail.

Sarpanch Satrughna Sinha of Raghupur panchayat said that the people of Baisinga, Kendua, Raghupur, Santara and Purinia depend upon this road. The road has turned into a deathtrap for commuters with huge craters.

Superintending engineer Prasant Kumar Panda said he was aware of the matter. “A proposal regarding sanction of funds for the repair of the road was sent to the state government,” he said, adding tender process will start for the road’s repair after sanction of funds.