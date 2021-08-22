Koraput: Even as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been trying every possible trick in the book to grab parts of Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block in Koraput district, people of Kodama panchayat gheraoed an Andhra official while he was in Fatusineri to lay foundation stones of some projects Saturday.

Earlier, people of Kodama panchayat had appealed to MLAs of the district to lay a road from Fatusineri to Kodama panchayat. With the help of five MLAs of Koraput, the road was started. Each MLA contributed Rs 1 lakh from their kitty.

But the forest department of Andhra Pradesh stopped the project, saying the area is reserve forest. Local people were infuriated over the development.

When project officer of Parbatipuram ITDA P Kurmanath visited Fatusineri area to lay foundation stones for various projects, people of the Kodama panchayat and forest officials opposed him as the Andhra Pradesh had stopped their road project.

The ITDA officer assured the villagers that he would talk to AP forest department about the road project.

A few days ago, Andhra Pradesh officials sparked a dispute by entering Fatusineri and Phagunsineri villages of Kotia panchayat and identifying land for developmental projects to be implemented in the area, Thursday. The officials and an MLA also planted saplings on this occasion to establish their control over the land.

Salur MLA Rajana Dora and senior officials of Andhra Pradesh visited the Fatusineri village in Kotia panchayat and identified land for establishment of developmental projects at a programme August 18. The MLA and officials visited the village and identified land for developmental projects worth Rs 5 crore.

It was learnt that the Andhra government has executed various developmental projects in the panchayat and has decided to take up more such projects.

Notably, Andhra has declared Fatusineri and Phagunsineri villages in Kotia panchayat as two separate panchayats and conducted elections there despite stiff opposition from the Odisha government.

PNN