Sambalpur: Alleging that the railway authorities have decided to close down the Sambalpur Road Railway Station, hundreds of local people braving rains and under the Sachetan Nagarika Committee staged protests Friday by forming a long human chain.

Locals had staged agitations over the alleged bid by the railways to shut the station several times in the past.

Hundreds of agitators including women and children of nearby areas gathered at the station and held hands to form a human chain.

“The railway department has decided to close this station. After repeated agitations, the railways had assured to reverse its decision. But the assurance was not executed. Now, there is a plan to pull down the infrastructure,” agitators said.

They pointed out that DRM Pradip Kumar has recently told media persons about the decision to close down the station.

Kumar said this station was built in 1890 and the railway department has decided to close its down.

It may be noted here that March 23, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) had notified the permanent closure of Sambalpur Road Railway Station for passenger traffic with effect from April 1. However, the decision was taken to pave way for track doubling work between Sambalpur station and Sambalpur city railway station. Since then, a large section of people has been opposing the move to shut the oldest railway station in the district.

The agitators said closure of this station will affect livelihood of rickshaw pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers besides eateries and many other businesses in the area.

Locals said they are unhappy because the station, established in 1890, holds great significance in the history of Sambalpur. They are suggesting to preserve the station structure as a memorial.

It is said that the Sambalpur-Talcher doubling line work falls on platform number 1 at Sambalpur Road Station.

The agitators warned of intensifying their agitation if the decision is not reversed.

